If our most recent piece on the Ducati Powerstage RR Limited Edition was not enough to convince you to have fun outdoors, then perhaps something that does not involve a workout might. Polaris busts out its 2024 model year lineup for the XPEDITION and we think there’s a wide range of configurations to suit every need.

Traditionally, side-by-sides offer an in-your-face experience wherein the wind, dust, mud, and everything else just fly inside. A longtime enthusiast will tell you that everything – including the nasty stuff – is part of the package. However, there are buyers who prefer some measure of ingress protection and creature comforts.

Thankfully, Polaris is more than glad to accommodate a wide range of clients. Certain variants of the XPEDITION are built with an enclosed cabin and are available in a two-seat or five-seat layout. The XP features a dumping cargo box, while the ADV opts for a fully covered setup.

Each version is currently available in Ultimate and Northstar trims with the Premium to follow the year after. Across the board, Polaris outfits the UTVs with a 114-horsepower ProStar 1000 Gen 2 Engine and Fox Podium QS3 with Position Sensitive Spiral technology.

The 2024 XPEDITION boasts a 14” ground clearance courtesy of its dual A-arm with stabilizer bar. Its wheels are shod in 30” Pro Armor Crawler XP tires for reliable traction over varying terrain. The Ultimate may seem like overkill for a UTV, but the Northstar kicks it up a notch with its air conditioning and heating with zone control. Take your pick and plan your next outing ASAP!

Images courtesy of Polaris