When your off-road escapades call for more maneuverability than what your SUV or pickup truck can deliver, it means you need a side-by-side to make that happen. Other alternatives include ATVs and dirt bikes, but nothing can beat the stability and safety offered by UTVs. Polaris gives us the 2024 RZR XP 1000 series and there’s something for everybody.

The manufacturer is offering its latest flagship model in three versions: Sport, Premium, and Ultimate. All trim levels are available in two- or four-seat configurations. As you move up the list, the number of exclusive upgrades also increases. Hence, let’s focus on the best option and what it brings to the table.

According to Polaris, the 2024 RZR XP 1000 sports a chassis that is 25% stronger than its predecessor. This ensures each ride feels more responsive as the UTV delivers outstanding handling, reduced noise, and exceptional durability. To guarantee this bad boy can withstand anything you throw its way, the undercarriage features a heavy-duty skid plate.

Powering this side-by-side is a second-generation 114-horsepower ProStar 1000 engine. It likewise benefits from the Walker Evans Racing Needle Shocks. Along with its 14.5” ground clearance, the suspension system boasts up to 20.5” of travel to handle any type of terrain. The 2024 RZR XP 1000 Ultimate is outfitted with cast aluminum wheels shod in Trail Master X/T tires.

Inside the cockpit, the UTV has a Rockford Fosgate Stage 3 Audio unit and a 7” display supported by RIDE COMMAND technology. Each seat includes a four-point harness for reliable safety. “You want to keep riding and enjoying time on the trail with your crew, so our engineers pushed to design a rugged machine that keeps going right along with you,” reads the 2024 RZR XP 1000 description.

Images Courtesy of Polaris