Chevrolet’s decision to finally deliver what its followers have begged for has paid off. For years, hardcore gearheads were asking for a Corvette with a mid-engine configuration to no avail. However, in 2019, the C8 (eight-generation model) version of the sports car was a dream come true. Fast-forward to 2023, and the General Motors subsidiary unveils the all-new 2024 Corvette E-Ray.

You’ll notice that they have designated a different naming convention for the latest entry in the series. The “Bowtie” emblem is possibly gearing up for a fully electric version in the future. Before it takes this bold zero-emission step, the 2024 Corvette E-Ray’s hybrid setup is an outstanding go-between for buyers who aren’t yet ready for a completely battery-electric powertrain.

If you’re wondering what this bad boy is packing under the hood, Chevrolet shares more about the setup. Just behind the cockpit sits a 6.2-liter LT2 V8 from the standard Stingray which produces 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to an 8-speed gearbox which shifts everything to the rear wheels.

Next is the electric drive unit on the front axle good for 160 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque. Overall, its hybrid all-wheel-drive system generates around 655 horsepower and 595 lb-ft of torque. The 2024 Corvette E-Ray gets its clean energy from a 1.9 kWh lithium-ion battery.

It recharges directly from the engine and via regenerative braking technology. This allows owners to engage Stealth Mode, which switches to the electric drive unit for virtually silent driving up to speeds of 45 mph. From a design standpoint, sources point out the 2024 Corvette E-Ray touts a wider and lower stance. Interested parties can get it in a coupe or convertible style later this year.

Images courtesy of Chevrolet