Zero Motorcycles almost always comes to mind when people talk about electric two-wheelers. For years, we’ve seen official releases and custom creations from various groups. The most recent model to grace our page was the FXE. However, that was back in early 2021 and the company is now teasing a 2023 revamp which is endowing the platform with a new blackout colorway.

Being fans of the darker chromatic schemes on cars and motorcycles, we’re not ignoring something as cool as this. The manufacturer credits its partnership with Huge Design for the sporty silhouette of the FXE. For its Model Year 23 lineup, buyers can now order their sustainable ride in a stealthier tone.

Yet, there are elements in red and silver to give it just enough contrast. This should also improve nighttime visibility for rider safety. So far, the press release makes no mention of spec upgrades, which means we can somewhat expect the same performance. For sure the build quality will be just as exceptional as with every other Zero Motorcycles model.

The 2023 FXE should retain the all-electric powertrain of the outgoing version. 46 horsepower and 78 lb-ft of torque will help you hit 85 mph in no time. You can rely on it for your daily commute within the city as it can reach up to 100 miles before you need to recharge.

It’s packing a Z-Force lithium-ion battery that can go from zero to full in 9.7 hours. Showa 41 mm USD forks and a 40 mm piston monoshock should deliver outstanding comfort. The front and rear rims are shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires. Stop on a dime with Bosch Gen 9 ABS on board the 2023 FXE.

Images courtesy of Zero Motorcycles