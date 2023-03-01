Land Rover is a marque synonymous with go-anywhere capabilities. Their vehicles remain a stalwart presence in the SUV scene and are a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts around the globe. Living up to the name, the models that bear the emblem are luxurious and highly capable machines. However, the new 2023 Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition takes it a tier higher.

Most of you are aware that carmakers usually offer their flagship models in various trims. Depending on the buyer’s needs and budgets, the manufacturer will outfit the vehicle with customization packages exclusive to each version. According to press materials, the 2023 Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition is “custom-tailored to the most accomplished alpine winter enthusiasts.”

Interested parties should note that Land Rover plans to only build 20 units for distribution globally. Clad in Deep Gloss Vermillion Red, the SUV’s crimson coat contrasts with the Black Package elements. It’s also riding on a set of SV Bespoke 23-inch “Satin Dark Grey Wheels with Carbon Accents.”

The 2023 Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition features another add-on. Every example comes with an Alpine Ski Roof Box with special detailing. Owners are eligible for two personalized sets of Hinterland Skis including fitting sessions. Meanwhile, Land Rover adorns the cabin with SV Bespoke Satin Forged Carbon interior panels and Light Cloud/Ebony Semi-Analine seat upholstery.

“The Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition is for those who appreciate a modern expression of luxurious alpine life,” commented. We are proud to introduce this ultra-exclusive vehicle to our guests at Range Rover House Park City, an ideal location to showcase the style and capability of the Range Rover Brand,” said President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America Joe Eberhardt.

Images courtesy of Land Rover