Among renowned European automotive marques, Porsche is leading the way when it comes to electrification. The Taycan and its trims remain a popular option for those who want a sporty EV in their garage. During the IAA Mobility 2021, Mercedes-Benz provided a teaser for its upcoming fleet of zero-emission machines. The latest model to join the lineup is the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE.

The unveiling of this sleek electric sedan tells us the German Marque has doubled down on its eco-friendly efforts. Although there was an EQE already announced last year, the AMG badge here tells us this version is ready for outstanding performance. So, what makes this ride so special? Let’s find out!

In lieu of a traditional engine, like that on the E53, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE packs two electric motors. These are exclusive units that output 617 horsepower and 701 lb-ft of torque. For clients who believe that’s still not enough, there’s an optional Dynamic Plus package upgrade available.

It may just be a temporary boost, but it pushes the elegant EV up to 677 horsepower with 738 lb-ft of torque. If you really want to tests its limits, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE can complete a 0-60 mph run in 3.4 seconds or 3.2 seconds with the add-on and maxes out at 137 mph or 149 mph respectively.

On the contrary, the standard EQE350 only comes with a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle for a humble 288 horsepower. The dual setup on the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE means 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive technology is available. The only drawback we can think of is the shorter range since it uses the same 90.6 kWh battery as the regular EQE.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz