Our SUV options this year surge yet again with the arrival of Land Rover’s 2023 Range Rover Sport. It doesn’t matter what activities you have in mind, because it’s available in several powertrain configurations. Use it for your daily urban commute or occasional long-distance trips. Furthermore, its overlanding capabilities make it a great platform for your adventures.

Depending on your budget and needs, there are four trims to pick from: The Range Rover Sport standard setup comes with a P360 MHEV engine that can output 355 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Then there is the Dynamic which packs a P400 MHEV unit good for 395 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque.

These two have 21-inch alloy wheels, two-zone climate control, and Meridian sound systems. Next on the list are the Autobiography and Frist Edition. The former now packs a 434-horsepower P440e PHEV with 457 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the top-tier Range Rover Sport’s P530 twin-turbo V8 delivers a whopping 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque.

Each features 22” and 23” alloy rims respectively. What they share are premium cabin lighting, four-zone climate control, Meridian 3D Surround Sound, a heads-up display, and a host of advanced safety and dynamic systems that ensure remarkable handling and more.

Land Rover equips all trims with all-wheel-drive systems and automatic gearboxes. Active noise cancellation technology keeps unwanted noise to a minimum. The 2023 Range Rover Sport lineup boasts excellent maneuverability courtesy of the all-wheel steering technology.

At slow speeds, the rear wheels will twist in the opposite direction for a turning circle of fewer than 36 feet. At higher speeds, on the other hand, it also makes small adjustments for stability. Driving the 2023 Range Rover Sport should be a blast.

