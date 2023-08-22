Even after Land Rover endowed its flagship SUV with a stylish modern look, overlanding aficionados know exactly what it’s fundamentally about. Despite the sleek design, at its core is a beast of a machine ready for even the toughest expeditions. Buyers who crave a special version of the vehicle should consider the 2023 Defender Trophy Edition as their next ride.

Decked out in a menacing blackout aesthetic, this bad boy is ready to turn heads wherever it goes. The launch of this model is a deliberate tactic on the British marque’s part as all 220 examples are eligible to participate in the upcoming Defender North American Trophy Competition. We believe it’s an excellent opportunity to truly test the mettle of the SUV.

According to Land Rover, owners of the 2023 Defender Trophy Edition can form a team of two and enter the off-road event slated for October 29 which will take place in Austin, Texas. Furthermore, those who join should know that festivities involve “physical and team-building obstacles.” To the victors go a “four-day Adventure Travel experience in Namibia.”

Beneath all the cosmetic tweaks and accessory upgrades is a Defender 130 P400 SE. Hence, it relies on a beefy 395-horsepower 3.0-liter turbo-6 mild-hybrid engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox for its all-wheel-drive performance. Land Rover notes the exclusive exterior wrap is called Santorini Black which also features topographical graphics on the door panels and on the cover of its spare wheel.

The 2023 Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition’s interiors are upholstered with Ebony Grained leather with custom badging and accents. Extra equipment includes mud flaps, a tow-hitch receiver, an expedition roof rack, a Pelican roof box, a telescoping ladder, an electronic winch, and more. Snatch one up now before all are spoken for!

Images courtesy of Land Rover