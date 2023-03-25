Adrenaline junkies seeking a thrill are in for one hell of a year with KTM unleashing its most potent hyper-naked moto. This is the 2023 1290 SUPER DUKE RR and everything about this machine hint that it’s ready to push beyond limits. The way its manufacturer sees it, this is by far the ultimate version of the model.

Two-wheelers of its type ditch everything they can, without sacrificing handling and performance, thereby ensuring optimal weight management. Nonetheless, KTM takes great care to maintain the aggressive stature of the bike. Hence, the remaining bodywork and exposed frame endow the 2023 1290 SUPER DUKE RR with a muscular profile.

Furthermore, in a bid to shave off whatever it can, the 2023 1290 SUPER DUKE RR opts for carbon fiber panels and aero kits. The composite remains the leading choice to maintain stiffness with little to no pounds added. KTM likewise makes it easy to adjust various components for personalization.

The thick diameter tubes of its frame incorporate the 1,301 cc LC8 V-twin engine to boost torsional rigidity. The mill produces 180 horsepower and 103.26 lb-ft of torque with an outstanding 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. KTM is then outfitting the 2023 1290 SUPER DUKE RR with Akrapovič Slip-On exhausts in titanium with a carbon fiber end cap.

We all know that most motorcycle purists prefer to do away with electronic aids. Therefore, KTM ensures its safety systems are not as intrusive so you can focus on the overall riding experience. Your 2023 1290 SUPER DUKE RR flaunts seven-spoke forged rims shod in Michelin Power Cup2 rubber. Finally, four-piston BREMBO Stylema brakes provide reliable stopping power when the situation calls for it.

