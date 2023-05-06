Sustainable mobility platforms are becoming even more ubiquitous with carmakers shifting away from internal combustion engines. Even as the majority of electrification roadmaps draw closer to their target dates, there are groups that cater to traditional configurations. Jaguar’s is slated to become totally emission-free by 2025, but before that happens, you can still grab the 2023 F-Pace SVR Edition 1988.

Although the outlook for the future of motoring is generally positive, reality says otherwise. Sadly, the infrastructure required to make EVs on par with gas guzzlers is still lacking. In fact, some countries do not even have plans laid out which means the demand for classic powertrains will remain high.

Therefore, models like the 2023 F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 will still have a market to supply. Jaguar is a marque synonymous with luxury and performance. Moreover, this version is a tribute to the group’s 24 Hours of Le Mans victory in 1988. As such this SUV is packing impressive specifications and cosmetic appeal.

Starting with the engine, under the hood is a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 producing 543 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of twist. It can go from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 178 mph. Completing the all-wheel-drive setup is an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

At a glance, its exterior flaunts clean lines that convey a dynamic stance. Meanwhile, the massive grille and similar elements on the bumper and splitter add a menacing vibe to its otherwise elegant profile. However, what really stands out here is the 2023 F-Pace SVR Edition 1988’s exclusive Midnight Amethyst paint and champagne gold hardware.

Laser-etched logos adorn various parts of the body with polished quad-tip tailpipes highlighting the rear. Inside, the 2023 F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is upholstered in black leather with contrasting stitching in gold. More golden accents are visible within its luxurious cabin alongside special badging to denote its number in the series. Jaguar is offering only 394 examples globally.

Images courtesy of Jaguar