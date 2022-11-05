Are any of you planning on modifying a van into a bespoke recreational vehicle? If so, what make and model do you have in mind? These days, van life enthusiasts have a wealth of options to pick from – each with its own set of pros and cons. Ford, in the meantime, announces the 2023 Transit Trail van

Not all campers and RVs boast rugged capabilities for off-road adventures. Since some of the best camping spots require capable machines that can handle rough terrain and other challenges, it’s important to consider your ride’s capabilities. Thankfully, the Blue Oval knows what its clients need.

Ford’s new platform is engineered to surmount almost anything in its way. First off, we have a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 good for 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. All these courses to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Need to haul more? The 2023 Transit Trail can tow up to 6.500 lbs.

To keep its undercarriage safe from damage, it gets a 3.5” body lift for reliable ground clearance. This also provides an impressive approach and departure angle, while the skid plates provide more protection below. It comes with a set of 16” black alloy wheels shod in Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse all-terrain tires.

The wheelbase is 148 inches, but buyers can opt for multiple roof heights and body lengths. This gives you more than enough space to work with and transforms the 2023 Transit Trail into the perfect outdoor companion. Four-way manual swivel front seats are likewise standard. Ford upholsters the van in Dark Palazzo Gray cloth but can be configured according to the owner’s personal preference.

Images courtesy of Ford