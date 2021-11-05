When you need to test the mettle of your off-road-ready rides, there’s no better battle arena than in the desert. As such, many of the world’s leading manufacturers of automobiles, motorcycles, and other rugged machines join prestigious motorsport competitions like the Baja 1000. Ford is gearing up for the 2022 edition of the race which will see the 2023 Bronco DR compete.

Announcing the return of its legendary SUV a couple of years back was one thing but offering eager buyers multiple configurations and several trims is definitely a recipe for success. People have been lining up since reservations were opened and the demand is clearly impressive. To date, deliveries have yet to catch up.

The unveiling of the 2023 Ford Bronco DR will surely add to that backlog soon. The regular models are no pushovers by any means, but this latest option will appeal to a specific crowd. The competition-ready configuration we see right now is still in the development stages. Expect to see tweaks or major changes before the company accepts orders.

For now, the 2022 Baja 1000 will see a prototype built to tackle the merciless course. The Blue Oval already has several wins in the past, which is why its engineers know exactly how to spec out this SUV. It will count on a Ford Coyote 5.0-liter V8 powerplant linked to a 10R80 transmission to output more than 400 horsepower.

Other notable race-ready elements include beadlock wheels shod in 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 all-season rubber. Then there’s the Multimatic Positional Selective DSSV Dampers and Multimatic safety cage. Ford says the 2023 Bronco DR will be limited to 50 units only and ship to owners late in 2022.

Images courtesy of Ford/Multimatic