What comes to mind when people talk about Ducati are their sexy superbikes. However, like most motorcycle manufacturers, the Italian marque also caters to various segments. For adventurous individuals who prefer to ride on and off the road, get ready for the 2023 Multistrada V4 Rally. This bad boy is a willing accomplice for your thrilling escapades.

As with any Ducati, it flaunts a sporty silhouette that fans just can’t get enough of. It’s clear this moto is in it for the long haul, which is why the engineers equip it appropriately for endurance. Owners get to enjoy more time on their 2023 Multistrada V4 Rally with its valve clearance interval of 37,000 miles.

Moreover, they note a recommended oil change every 9,000 miles. So don’t hesitate to take scenic routes to any destination. It’s ideal to keep it fresh on every trip so you can discover more. Powering your two-wheeler is a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine that outputs 170 horsepower at 10,750 rpm and 92 lb-ft of torque.

The 2023 Multistrada V4 Rally supports four riding modes: Touring, Sport, Urban, and Enduro. Your motorcycle will adjust the suspension, electronics, and engine settings for the best performance accordingly. Long-distance rides can be tiring, which is why Ducati address several elements to deliver exceptional comfort.

Airflow, seating, acoustics, and heat transfer from the engine are all taken into account to keep you on your bike longer. It also comes with a robust suite of safety features. According to Ducati, the 2023 Multistrada V4 Rally is an “ideal travel companion in all conditions, as easy and intuitive in the urban jungle as it is on the most daring off-road routes.”

