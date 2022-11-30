It looks like BMW is not yet done with the celebration of its M performance division’s 50 awesome years. The stuff it recently unveiled to commemorate the milestone includes XM plug-in hybrid SUV, the M Hybrid V8 LMDH race car, and an exclusive collaboration with Kith for the i4 M50. Before the year ends, it unveils the 2023 M4 CSL.

This is a machine you’ll want as a daily driver and as a racing platform for the tracks. BMW wants owners to “feel the intense combination of agility, raw muscle, and road-gripping precision.” In fact, the German marque claims that in the right hands, victory would be within your grasp. Billed as the “fastest” production M4 ever, they have the numbers to back it.

Meanwhile, with a heavy emphasis on race-ready performance, the 2023 M4 CSL packs the appropriate tools. Under the hood is a 3.0-liter M TwinPower Turbo inline-six engine. The mill is good for 543 horsepower and around 404 lb-ft of torque. To give you full control, its powertrain comes with a six-speed manual gearbox only.

In its tests, the coupe now purportedly holds the “fastest Nürburgring lap time of any road-ready BMW.” Additional features that make this all possible include the lower suspension setup, M carbon ceramic brakes, and exclusive matte black forged alloy wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

To keep its weight in check, the 2023 BMW M4 CSL touts a composite hood, front splitter, rear diffuser, trunk lid, and ducktail spoiler. Within the cockpit, you’ll find M carbon full bucket seats and a rear seating delete to further keep the weight down. Only 50 examples are slated for production.

Images courtesy of BMW