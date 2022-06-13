With the impending arrival of the Tesla Cybertruck, carmakers are now stepping up their game. There’s still a huge market for brawny brutes that run on fossil fuel, so RAM gives its platform a rugged makeover. It’s taking the already powerful 2022 1500 TRX and repackaging it into the Sandblast Edition. If you’ve been waiting for a new limited edition, this is it!

Take note that RAM is now tweaking the powertrain of this bad boy. Instead, the 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition welcomes a series of changes to set it apart from the rest of the pack. This means the truck is still packing a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 that produces 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.

There’s more than enough to tackle the trails and haul heavy loads without any issue. Tests show it can easily hit 60 mph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds. Other elements that remain intact include the 11.8-inch ride height with a travel of about 14 inches.

Enjoy the comfort it offers courtesy of the robust suspension system that uses Bilstein Black Hawk E2 shocks. The 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition sports an exclusive Mojave Sand coat with special graphics to denote its limited-edition status. The spray-in bedliner makes damage from cargo a thing of the past.

Moreover, tie-down points make it easier to secure whatever you have on the back. The 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition is outfitted with 18” beadlock-capable aluminum rims in black shod in 35” Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain rubber. The interior presentation keeps it classy with leather and suede upholstery.

The cabin also highlights the dual-pane panoramic sunroof, carbon fiber accents, and light frost stitching on multiple surfaces. RAM says there are very limited slots for the 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition.

Images courtesy of RAM