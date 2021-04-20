When you are purchasing a vehicle for hauling cargo, a pickup truck is the best way to go. The platform is quite versatile, which makes it a crowd favorite. You can hitch a trailer, turn the bed into a camper with the right equipment, and even throw a tailgate bash. Hyundai, on the other hand, is shaking up the scene with 2022 Santa Cruz.

With a segment dominated by the likes of Ford, Chevrolet, Nissan, Toyota, Ram, and others, it’s crucial to set yourself apart from the rest. Thus, the South Korean automotive group is marketing the 2022 Santa Cruz as a compact alternative. Many will call it crazy and counterintuitive to what a pickup truck stands for.

Still, its controversial profile is stirring up talk among potential buyers. This is exactly the type of publicity that can boost sales. On the flip side, if Hyundai does not approach this carefully, the 2022 Santa Cruz could end up in bargain lots as an oddity nobody wanted in the first place.

The way we see it, this pickup truck packs just the right amount of whimsical design to make it fun. Despite its smaller stature, Hyundai reveals that its range-topping trim boasts a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine. This allows the 2022 Santa Cruz to muster 275 horsepower with 310 lb-ft of torque. Its paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

It’s definitely a sportier setup by way of the paddle shifters on the steering to give drivers full control. The top trim of the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz has a towing capacity of 5,000 lbs, while the basic configuration sets the limit at 3,500 lbs.

Images courtesy of Hyundai