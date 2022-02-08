Husqvarna is probably selling more snowblowers now given the season, but it’s also teasing a new moto. However, the bold new look of the Svartpilen 401 is very hard to ignore. Plus, the fun it promises should be tempting enough for enthusiasts to make it a fun addition to their garage. Let’s see if this machine should be your next ride.

If you’re a fan of darker colorways, Husqvarna nails it with the shadowy motif. It likewise receives subtle chromatic contrasts from the bronze engine covers, subframe covers, and tank accents. The Svartpilen 401 features a high-strength chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame powder coated in gloss black.

Within this durable structure sits a 373 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled engine, Husqvarna pairs it with a six-speed sequential gearbox. The punchy powertrain produces 41 horsepower with 26 lb-ft of torque. Perforated rotors coupled with ByBre brake calipers become even more reliable with the latest Bosch ABS system on board.

Its WP APEX 43 front suspension and WP APEX monoshock ensure “nimble handling and detailed feedback to the rider.” This makes the 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 a great moto for your daily urban commute. In fact, you can also equip the 17” wheels with all-terrain tires and take it to the trail.

Meanwhile, it comes with off-road-style handlebars and no fairings to keep the digital display free of obstructions. Along with the ergonomic leather and fabric seat, you can maintain a relaxing riding position. We also love the utility its luggage rack on the tank provides.

LED lights on the front and back ensure optimal visibility for you and others when it gets dark. There’s practically no downside to the 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 that we can think of. Should you buy it? That would be a yes!

Images courtesy of Husqvarna