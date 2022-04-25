Harley-Davidson fans knew it was coming, but it was just a matter of when, exactly. Those of you who were patiently waiting for it are finally getting the Sportster. The 2022 Nightster is finally here and the people with one are raving about it. So, let’s find out what makes this bike one of the best ones out there.

This moto “is the next chapter in the Harley-Davidson Sportster legacy – a leap forward in performance and design built on a foundation laid 65 years ago,” notes the manufacturer. The familiar silhouette is intact, but it’s shipping with a new engine setup and more.

Running the show here is the 975 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The Revolution Max 975T delivers impressive acceleration and outstanding power. From a performance standpoint, the 2022 Nightster outputs 90 horsepower with 70 lb-ft of torque.

Furthermore, it’s a crucial part of the bike’s construction as the powertrain allows the machine to ditch the traditional hoop-style frame. Internal balancers help minimize vibrations. This also benefits the 2022 Nightster when it comes to durability and enhance riding comfort.

The configuration touts a muscular chassis design that’s engineered to be compact, tough, and lightweight. The 2022 Nightster rides on 19-inch rims for the front and 16-inch wheels for the rear. Harley-Davidson says this makes it nimbler and adds to its distinctive style.

Another remarkable aspect here is the safety features. Riders can focus on the fun as the advanced electronics always keep the 2022 Nightster under your control. Harley-Davidson is offering three colorways: Redline Red, Gunship Gray, and Vivid Black. Pricing starts at $13,499.

Images courtesy of Harley-Davidson