The sustainable mobility scene is visibly hyped up for Tesla’s first off-road-ready platform – the Cybertruck. After a series of delays, eager owners are back to square one again as the launch has been pushed back to 2023. Meanwhile, those in the market for a new SUV have the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor to consider.

It may not be an all-electric option, but it is one of the best overlanders you can grab at the moment. The Blue Oval’s sustainable push with the Mustang Mach-E is a huge success for the company. Likewise, the demand for its upcoming F-150 Lightning tells us a zero-emission Bronco might be in development as well.

Until that is officially confirmed, we still have the 2022 Bronco Raptor to keep us happy. If you have been holding off since launch, now might be a great time to finally sign up. This brings out the very best of what this 4×4 can offer. Moreover, it justifies the wait ever since rumors about the trim floated around before launch.

Pop the hood and what greets you is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine. Ford is yet to finalize the numbers, but it should be a little over 400 horsepower. If its configuration is exactly the same as on other models, 415 lb-ft of torque is also to be expected.

Other powertrain details include a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is bigger, wider, and a whole lot meaner than everything before it. It can tackle the most demanding terrain thanks to its Fox HOSS suspension and robust underside protection. Ground clearance is listed at 13.1 inches with wheels shod in 37-inch KO2 all-terrain tires.

Images courtesy of Ford