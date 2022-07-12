Are you ready for a more expensive limited-edition trim from Audi? Even if we aren’t, the 2022 RS7 Exclusive Edition ships with all the bells and whistles that will appeal to a specific crowd. With only 23 examples slated for production, interested buyers should act now. This menacing beauty is sure to sell out soon.

The standard 2022 RS7 is already a pricey ride at around $120,000. However, Audi knows it can do even better and thus offers the Exclusive Edition variant for approximately $166,495. So, what exactly sets it apart from the other variants? First off, we have the Mamba Pearl exterior coat to give the fastback hatchback sedan a stealthy vibe.

According to the German automotive marque, this paint scheme will not be available on the regular trim. To enhance the blackout theme even further, The 2022 RS7 Exclusive Edition sports carbon fiber detailing. These combine to endow the vehicle with a shadowy appeal, which we just can’t get enough of.

A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is mated to an 8-speed gearbox. It generates up to 591 horsepower and sends it through all four wheels. This is no different than that of the standard 2022 RS7. Nevertheless, the carbon-ceramic brakes now flaunt blue calipers. These stand out against the darker tone of the 2022 RS7 Exclusive Edition’s 22” V-spoke rims.

The chromatic contrast also makes its way to the cabin. Here, the leather upholstery features Sepang Blue stitching. Other elements also display shades of blue which looks great against the murdered-out motif. The manufacturer also equips the 2022 Audi RS7 Exclusive Edition with a Bang & Olufsen audio setup.

Images courtesy of Audi