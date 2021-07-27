Earlier, we were saying how 2021 is shaping up to be a big year for Aston Martin. It seems the streak of awesomeness continues with the unveiling of the 2022 Valhalla. As it stands right now, the prestigious carmaker already boasts a stellar lineup of jaw-dropping vehicles.

Just when we were thinking that the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro is the peak for the British marque this year, another jaw-dropping model is drumming up interest all over again. Now, that’s what we call brilliant marketing that keeps the brand fresh.

The Valhalla is part of Aston Martin’s Project Horizon. It’s a roadmap of the automotive group’s plans to eventually migrate its entire stable from combustion engines to all-electric platforms. The 2022 Valhalla is a stunning stepping stone before all of that happens.

The Warwickshire, England-based group bestows the Valhalla with a whopping 937 horsepower and 737.56 lb-ft of torque. Producing all that is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 paired with twin 150kW/400V electric motors. This allows it to hit 62 mph from a standstill in just 2.5 seconds.

Furthermore, track tests at Nürburgring Nordschleife, show a 6:30 lap time. This is faster than the 6:43.30 established by a Porsche 911 GT2 RS this year. Valhalla owners can go emission-free in EV mode which activates the electric motors on the front axle only. Aston Martin’s signature supercar silhouette is likewise visible on its aerodynamic exterior.

You can also spot a roof scoop to keep its hybrid powertrain cool during an intense run. The Valhalla also benefits from a highly tuned performance and driving dynamics. Testing this magnificent machine throughout its production are its F1 team drivers Nico Hulkenberg, Sebastian Vettel, and Lance Stroll.

Images courtesy of Aston Martin