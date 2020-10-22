For those closely following updates regarding emission-free transportation, it seems everyone is gunning for Tesla Motors. Company CEO Elon Musk was recently grabbing headlines after reacting to the launch of the Air from Lucid Motors. As expected, his response was to reprice the Model S to $69,420 which most of his followers found amusing. Meanwhile, with the Cybertruck just on the horizon, other carmakers are making their move. The Wrangler 4Xe is one of them and Jeep is shipping these out in 2021.

Just recently, GMC finally took the covers off its highly anticipated Hummer EV. Unlike the Wrangler 4Xe, the upcoming pickup truck boasts an all-electric configuration. Jeep, on the other hand, is offering a hybrid model. We believe it is a great in-between for folks who are still hesitant to make the transition to an emission-free ride just yet. Still, there are enough features to hopefully ease folks right in when they’re ready.

When it comes to electrification, carmakers normally find it difficult to strike the perfect balance. A push too much in one direction could ruin the experience for those who expect something familiar from the brand. On the other hand, refusing to innovate would eventually make it seem you’re behind the competition. Thankfully, the Wrangler 4Xe manages to balance things out.

The Wrangler 4Xe packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with two electric motors. Its hybrid powertrain cranks out a total of 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Jeep is pairing it with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Should you choose to rely solely on its 17-kWh lithium-ion battery, it promises a range of up to 25 miles. Now pair that with its gasoline powerplant and you’re looking at impressive mileage right there.

Images courtesy of Jeep