There’s no question that a top-shelf marque such as Bentley knows how to craft luxurious rides. While many other carmakers are somehow at the same level when it comes to high-end creature comforts, performance is another crucial aspect that can make or break a vehicle. Thankfully, the British outfit never skimps on top-class details which are evident with their latest take on the Flying Spur. It drops the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 in favor of a more modest power plant.

How far back did they push back you ask? All will be revealed as we learn about the tradeoff and what it bodes for the iconic platform. While the overall output takes a hit, Bentley never compromises the quality synonymous with its machines. Those hoping for the 625 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque will now be getting 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque instead. This comes from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.

Finicky buyers who demand range-topping specifications might find the changes difficult to stomach. On the other hand, many will still enjoy the what the 2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 can do. In fact, sources claim the luxury sedan can still manage a top speed of almost 200 miles per hour. Track tests likewise show that it is capable of a 4.1-second 0-62 mph sprint

To meet the demands of its discerning clientele, Bentley is offering the Flying Spur V8 in four or five-seat arrangements. Owners can also choose from over 60 exterior colorways and 20 interior upholstery options. As you can see, this allows for a remarkable number of ways to customize your new automobile into a bespoke unit. If this is still not enough, the folks at Mulliner will be happy to help.

Images courtesy of Bentley