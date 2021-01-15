With so many EVs making their way into homes in the coming years, one would think that consumers are ready to make the switch. As much as we love the benefits and functionalities electric powertrains bring forth, we can’t help but admit our love for the traditional configuration. Luxury carmakers seem to feel the same way too as we can see with the new Bentayga Hybrid. Bentley manages to strike a cohesive balance between performance.

Years of building automobiles for the upmarket crown really come in to play here. Bentley understands it discerning clientele might be hesitant to transition beyond what they’re comfortable with. Therefore, the 2021 Bentayga Hybrid is an awesome platform to introduce owners to what awaits down the line. Powering the SUV is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine as well as an E-motor.

You know that the numbers matter and so do we. Thus, to break it down, the power plant generates 335 bhp with 332 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the E-motor adds another 126 bhp and 258 lb-ft of torque. These give the Bentayga Hybrid a total of 443 bhp alongside 516 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, what we have a 0-60 mph sprint in 5.2 seconds and a max speed of 158 mph.

Bentley gives you complete control over your commute or adventures aboard the latest Bentayga Hybrid. In EV Drive mode, the SUV will rely solely on battery power. We’re looking at a range of approximately 536 miles for this setting. Then there Hold mode, wherein the engine does all the work until you find a charging station. Finally, Hybrid mode lets the intelligent system automatically switch between the two for optimal results.

Images courtesy of Bentley