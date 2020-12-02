With many major Android OEM manufacturers dropping Wear OS due to its poor battery management, some choose to with Google’s platform. When it comes to wearables, the more time it spends on your wrist than on the charger is a big selling point. TAG Heuer, on the other hand, hopes to address the caveat with a premium build quality and brand recognition. The latest lineup introduces 8 versions of its smartwatch including the new Connected Golf Edition.

Although each bears a unique design, all share remarkable craftsmanship. The priciest of the group is the Connected Golf Edition which boasts a 45 mm sand-blasted black titanium case. Meanwhile, there are several configurations that use stainless steel instead. All versions have a fixed ceramic bezel which features the TAG Heuer logo at the 12 o’clock position. Each sports a 1.39-inch 454 x 454 round OLED touchscreen with optional navigation via the crown and pushers.

As for connectivity, the device uses Bluetooth 4.1 to pair with compatible smartphones. Wi-Fi is also on board to allow it to download updates, apps, and others. To navigation and location tracking, it uses GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS. For the regular models, the package includes the smartwatch, a USB-C charging cable, charger, and a travel case. The Connected Golf Edition, on the other hand, adds three golf balls, a divot tool, and three tees.

Those who purchase of Connected Golf Edition are also getting two straps: A black rubber, and a two-tone white/black rubber with green stitching. The rest of the collection either ship with rubber or stainless-steel bands which all have a folding clasp with push-button releases.

Images courtesy of TAG Heuer