Do you need a new ride for your next overlanding stint? If you can outbid everyone else in the next two weeks, then this custom 2020 Jeep Gladiator is a perfect candidate for the job. Even though you can easily purchase a stock unit and outfit it with aftermarket add-ons, it takes time. This one, on other hand, is good to go in a heartbeat.

However, the truck that’s on offer is already a complete package that’s eager for a challenge. Plus, everything that comes with this machine is all top-notch equipment and show-ready for SEMA. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is in remarkable condition and sports a Sting Gray colorway.

It looks like the stock 3.6-liter Pentastar engine is intact, which places the output at 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Some say it is a little underpowered, but others point out that it is adequate enough for various tasks and great as a daily driver. The current owner notes that the mileage on the odometer might change since it’s regularly in use.

Nevertheless, the list shows that this 2020 Jeep Gladiator is teeming with only the best overlanding upgrades. There are Pelican cargo containers, a Thule Tepui Explorer tent, Rebel Offroad racks, and more. Enjoy your outdoor adventures for longer periods with gasoline and water containers from Rotopax.

Never lose footing over any surface with KMC KM233 hex beadlock forged rims shod in Toyo all-terrain tires. Meanwhile, a powerful winch that can handle up to 15,000 pounds can get you out of sticky situations. The seller also lists a Rokon two-wheel-drive trail bike as an optional purchase. As of this writing, bidding for this 2020 Jeep Gladiator is already at $133,500.

