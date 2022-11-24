Are you currently in the market to splurge for a rare hypercar which is likewise unique among its series.? If so, stay tuned for RM Sotheby’s upcoming auction next month. After a slew of fantastic supercars from the Prancing Horse, its latest listing brings us a 2004 Ferrari Enzo. What makes this so special is the colorway and current owner.

The renowned establishment shares that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for collectors to score a high-performance vehicle like it. Sources state its sale was kept under wraps for reasons not known at the time. However, now that it’s out in the open, we finally find out it’s under the ownership of the royal family of Brunei.

For those unaware, the Sultan of Brunei boasts a vast collection of automobiles from marques like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Ferrari, among others. This 2004 Enzo is apparently the only unit that was finished in Nero Opaco (matte black) straight from the factory.

With only 400 examples built during its production run, most owners are not likely to part with their Enzo. RM Sotheby’s points out that the official hues the model came in were your usual red, yellow, black, blue, silver, gray, and white, at the time of its launch.

This means the buyer is of great standing for the Italian carmaker to accommodate the special shade request. Matching its stealthy exterior is a cabin with Nero leather upholstery and Nero carpeting. To add some contrast to its cockpit, there are splashes of Rosso on the instrument panel.

Interested parties will be happy to know it is Ferrari Classiche Red Book certified, with only $3,500 miles on the odometer. Expect deep-pocketed bidders to fight tooth and nail over this 2004 Enzo.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s