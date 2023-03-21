RM Sotheby’s never disappoints when it comes to highly sought-after automotive masterpieces. Their revolving lineup of lots caters to purveyors of classic, modern, and futuristic modes of mobility. Nevertheless, we all know the market for old-school motoring is what they usually cater to. Take this 2003 Ferrari Enzo in Argento Nürburgring 101/C, for example.

In addition to being one of only nine in this striking colorway, the auction house believes it is the sole unit with an interior upholstered in Cuoio leather. For comparison, many owners opted for the Rosso Corsa version with the cockpit decked in Rosso or Nero leather. Aside from these, a fascinating aspect of the supercar is its condition.

According to RM Sotheby’s, the Argento Nürburgring 101/C 2003 Ferrari Enzo on offer is practically brand new. Since its initial delivery to Japan, the odometer only shows 141 miles, which is from factory tests. Furthermore, there is no record of any registration thereafter. Hence, whoever ends up with this beauty is considered lucky.

“The car still has much of its factory protective packaging intact, including plastic on the door sills, tape wrapped around the ignition key, and even plastic covering on the brake and gas pedals,” reads the description. Its sale includes the original owner’s manuals, car cover, spare key, and a factory three-piece fitted luggage set.

Chassis number ZFFCZ56B000132662 shows a matching engine number 75386. In its current state, the Argento Nürburgring 101/C 2003 Ferrari Enzo is a must-have for collectors. You won’t find something like it anytime soon or maybe in a lifetime. There is currently no word as to how high the bids reached.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s