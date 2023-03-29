After a series of auctions featuring highly sought-after Ferraris, RM Sotheby’s reaffirms its stance as one of the best outlets for exceptional vehicles. For example, they offered a factory fresh 2003 Enzo in a rare Argento Nürburgring 101/C paint job. Meanwhile, fans of the Prancing Horse’s exploits in motorsports might want to bid for this 2000 F1 race car.

If you have been closely following the Italian marque’s long-running stint in the Formula One series, then this bad boy should be familiar. Chassis number 198 is the machine integral to Michael Schumacher’s campaign where he won his first World Championship For Ferrari.

His victory also ended the carmaker’s 21-year trophy drought. As you can see, this will easily become the highlight of any automotive collection. The 2000 Ferrari F1 race car is a single-seater outfitted with a reworked 90-degree V10 mated to a seven-speed gearbox. According to the spec sheet, its total output is around 780 horsepower.

The listing notes that chassis number 198 was originally a spare. Due to damages sustained by Schumacher’s racer during the qualifier for the Brazilian Grand Prix, the reserve took its place. He clinched victory and went on to secure pole positions in other races thereafter.

With a connection to who many consider one of the greatest drivers to compete in Formula One, this 2000 Ferrari F1 race car should push bids way beyond expectations. Along with its Ferrari Classiche certification, the racer is eligible to participate in the manufacturer’s Corse Clienti program. For now, RM Sotheby’s estimates it to be between $7.5 million to $9.5 million. The auction is pegged for this weekend.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s