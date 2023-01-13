If the rare 1995 Ferrari F512 M in Canna Di Fucile Metallizzato is not enough to convince you to check out RM Sotheby’s upcoming event in Phoenix, Arizona, then maybe this will. On January 26, 2023, the auction house will offer this stunning 1993 Porsche Turbo S “Lightweight” along with many more. Like the supercar from the Prancing Horse, this is an opportunity of a lifetime for collectors.

The prestigious establishment never fails to deliver when it comes to exclusive rides. In fact, we regularly check to see what’s in store in the coming months. It seems they want to kick off the new year with a bang with one showstopper after another. This sports car is part of a limited 86-unit run which focuses on weight savings.

Like the name says, the 1993 Porsche Turbo S “Lightweight” tips the scales at 2,850 lbs. This makes it 400 lbs. lighter than the standard version of the coupe. Aesthetically, the German marque ensures it captures the exact look of the 964 Carrera RS 3.8. However, there are some elements on the regular trim that you won’t find on this bad boy.

To shave off some pounds, the carmaker drops the air conditioning, rear seats, radio, power steering, noise-isolation materials, and insulation. Other aspects unique to the 1993 Porsche Turbo S “Lightweight are the glass-fiber reinforced carbon composite doors, tail spoiler, and front trunk lid.

Rm Sotheby’s confirms that the 3.3-liter type M30/69 SL engine and chassis number WP0ZZZ96ZPS479014 are matching. The output of the 1993 Porsche Turbo S “Lightweight is 381 horsepower. Finally, unlike the usual setup, this example comes with air conditioning and power windows.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s