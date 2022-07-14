Motoring enthusiasts – especially those who regularly hit the great outdoors – all love the G-Wagen. Mercedes-Benz continues to manufacture this rugged model and each iteration introduces awesome upgrades to aesthetics and performance. Nevertheless, people still love the classic silhouette and so does Expedition Motor Company. This new 1992 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf sports a Vesuvius Grey colorway.

The shop is a favorite of ours for its exceptional attention to detail with every project. In fact, we highly encourage you to get in touch with them and commission a bespoke creation. However, for those who want a ride that’s ready to go, then consider something from their custom builds.

The Vesuvius Grey 1992 Mercedes-Benz 250GB Wolf is a great option for fans of darker colorways. As with any vehicle that makes its way to Expedition Motor Company’s hands, it undergoes an extensive restoration process.

The team spends almost 1,450 man hours to bring back this aging machine back to its former glory. As always, the result highlights the timeless blocky silhouette of the G-Wagen. The 1992 Mercedes-Benz 250GB Wolf in Vesuvius Grey runs on an OM602 Diesel engine with an automatic 722.6 gearbox.

The mill gets a comprehensive overhaul just like the rest of its moving components. Expedition Motor Company then opts for a full frame-off approach which addresses spots that exhibit corrosion. No stone is left unturned to ensure that safety and quality are never compromised.

Expedition Motor Company then gives this Vesuvius Grey 1992 Mercedes-Benz 250GB Wolf a brown vinyl interior theme. The convertible body style lets you drive around sans the top, but quickly cover up when the weather takes a turn for the worse. Finally, this restomod will gladly go on even the roughest adventures.

Image courtesy of Expedition Motor Company