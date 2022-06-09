We have been enjoying the steady flow of vintage rides coming from Bring A Trailer. We recently featured the quirky amphibious 1964 Amphicar Model 770 and Burt Reynolds’ 1978 Pontiac Firebird. Then RM Sotheby’s makes a stellar show of its own with a 1992 Ferrari F40 to entice those with money to burn ahead of its Monterey 2022 auction.

Collectors of all things related to the Prancing Horse emblem who’ve been dreaming of this vehicle are certainly not missing out on this opportunity. This F40 with chassis number ZFFMN34AXN0091097 is one of just 60 that made it stateside. According to Ferrari Classiche, its engine and gearbox numbers also match.

Aside from its rarity, many bill it as one of the most iconic Ferrari vehicle models in existence. This distinction alone is very desirable for enthusiasts. Originally, it was in development to take on the competition under FIA’s Group B regulations. Due to certain developments, it became a 40th-anniversary tribute to the 125 S.

Plus, the fact that the F40 is the final machine under Enzo Ferrari’s supervision makes it a must-have for any die-hard fan of Italian marque. A 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 with IHI turbochargers and Behr intercoolers is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The gated shifter further enhances its classic charm.

Its powertrain outputs about 478 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. This means the 1992 Ferrari F40 can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 3.8 seconds. Furthermore, the supercar can reach a top speed of 201 mph. As for the interior, it’s not exactly the lap of luxury, but this was on purpose and you won’t want it any other way. This lot is definitely one of the highlights of the upcoming auction.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s