Every guy dreams of a project car they can work on during their free time. It could range from a brand new vehicle due for performance upgrades or a beat-up classic in need of a restoration. On the other hand, there are shops specializing in bespoke customizations turning old-school rides into dynamic art. Singer Vehicle Design is one such group and a 1991 Porsche 911 Classic Study is up for bid soon.

The California-based outfit is hailed by enthusiasts of the German marque as one of the best in the business. Its professional team is responsible for some of the most striking bespoke builds based on 911s released between “1989 to 1994.” Given the meticulous processes involved with every unit, the waiting list is ridiculously long.

Therefore, the availability of this 1991 Porsche 911 Singer Classic Study is an opportunity of a lifetime for collectors of motoring masterpieces. Dubbed the “San Juan Commission” it was completed and delivered to the client on October 2023. Handling the auction for chassis number WP0AB0960KS450857 is none other than RM Sotheby’s.

As detailed by the listing, the example on offer has only clocked 25 miles since the keys were handed over to the current owner. Finished in a Grand Prix White exterior, Singer bestows the cockpit with black/lime green upholstery, stitching, and elements. Moreover, carbon fiber components and accents lend contrast to its interior.

RM Sotheby’s also highlights other remarkable features such as the hand-built 4.0-liter engine, six-speed stick shift, seam-welded chassis, adjustable Öhlins sport suspension, and titanium exhaust system. This 1991 Porsche 911 Singer Classic Study is a one-off scheduled to hit the stage on March 2, 2024, in Coral Gables, Florida.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s