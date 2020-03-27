We agree with most of our readers that camping out along or with buddies is an awesome way to destress. Of course, that is unless you prefer to cling to your creature comforts at home. There’s always a fine line to walk to consider in order to convince both parties to agree on something. Therefore, in our quest to find one, we’re happy to introduce this custom 1983 Chevrolet C30 Camper dubbed the Brown Sugar.

This comes from the awesome team at River City Rods who had it on display at the SEMA 2019 show. Definitely, the amount of detail and craftsmanship going into this must have been staggering. Nevertheless, going back to our previous concern, this could be the answer to bridge the gap between the two sides. The donor vehicle features a 5.3-liter V8 engine and a 4L80E automatic transmission.

Hop aboard this cool ride, park it somewhere in the great outdoors and enjoy. From a design standpoint, the earthy colorway gives it a retro vibe that will spark envy from everyone else. That’s because this bespoke 1983 Chevrolet C30 Camper is up for sale. You heard it right, but we can’t imagine anyone parting ways with this cool machine.

Nevertheless, that’s just how things go in the custom automotive market. Those hoping to learn more about it will marvel at the lavish interior. It’s like stepping into a stylish cabin with wooden elements mixing with modern components. The Brown Sugar 1983 Chevrolet C30 Camper sports an air ride suspension. Its heavy-duty cross-member is reliable enough to support everything once the suspension is lowered.

Images courtesy of River City Rods