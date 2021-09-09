Automotive enthusiasts share a common love for almost any type of vehicle. However, everyone has their personal tastes as to what type of ride they want to own. While most of us prefer the latest models, others go for something old-school. Motorcar Studio has a cool classic for nostalgic buyers — a 1978 International Scout II Traveler.

There’s no denying that there’s just something about older machines that remain timeless even today. We know some people like to purchase barn finds or even those in scrap condition and turn them into weekend projects. Collectors, on the other hand, would rather jump on professional restorations like this 1978 International Scout II Traveler.

At the heart of this restoration is a rebuilt 345-cubic inch V8 with a FiTech electronic fuel injection system. Feel it rumble and growl through the Flowmaster dual exhausts. The 1978 International Scout II Traveler is a set of 17-inch alloy wheels in matte gold with beefy all-terrain tires.

You can tell that those who worked on this project have taken great care to keep the original aspects intact. Hence, it’s as close as you can get to brand new. Starting with the paint job, it boasts period-accurate details with a coat of Lunar Rock Gray. For protection against elements, the 2-door pickup features a black soft-top to cover the bed.

Then there’s the GRC custom bumpers and SSII grille in matte black. Moving on to the interior, this 1978 International Scout II Traveler is sporting GTI plaid upholstery with matching door panels. Additionally, it now comes with a new AM/FM stereo with modern functionalities such as Bluetooth, aux input, and USB ports. If you want to add more accessories, check out our dash cam buyer guide.

Images courtesy of Motorcars Studio