A cool thing about regularly checking what’s new in the automotive auction block is stumbling upon rare rides. From quirky creations to jaw-dropping one-offs, luck is a factor here. It just so happens Bonham’s has something unique to offer in an upcoming event next month. This may look like a regular 1975 BMW 3.0 CSi, but it’s not.

People attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed Collector’s Motor Cars and Automobilia on June 24 can check it out and bid for it. At first glance, the 1975 BMW 3.0 CSi does not appear to have anything special save for the aero kit that now adorns the exterior.

The add-ons make it look like the CSL, which automotive enthusiasts love to call the “Batmobile” However, the fascinating aspect here is how the coupe underwent an electric conversion. Word is the original owner put the vehicle in storage shortly after it was delivered.

The years and elements certainly took their toll, as the restoration process took three years to complete. Instead of keeping the 3.0-liter M30 inline-six, Electric Classic Cars outfits the 1975 BMW 3.0 CSi with an emission-free powertrain. Interestingly, the components used were sourced from a Tesla Model Y.

Whoever ends up taking this retro-futuristic car home can expect an output of 450 horsepower and 471 lb-ft of torque. For optimal weight distribution, the engine bay now houses the lithium-ion batteries. Bonhams did not specify, but it likely retains the all-wheel-drive setup.

However, we’re not certain if the range, 3.5-second 0-60 mph acceleration, and 155 mph top speed are still intact. The electric 1975 BMW 3.0 CSi looks just like the original model, but its driving dynamics, handling, and other characteristics are on the green side.

Images courtesy of Bonhams