Over the years supercar design has evolved to reflect the modern changes in technology and aesthetics. Still, the appeal of classic silhouettes with their curvaceous contours and impressive performance at the time is as strong as ever. For instance, take this 1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB in all its glory. For the right bid, it can be yours.

Lot number 114 is heading to the auction block in early November 2022 courtesy of the awesome folks at RM Sotheby’s. The event will be at the Marlborough House in London. It’s estimated the sports car will sell for anywhere between $232,000 to $261,000 when the day ends.

What makes it such a desirable machine for Ferrari enthusiasts and automotive collectors is its rarity. The listing notes only 387 units of the 1974 365 GT4 BB were manufactured. Moreover, 58 of those are in a right-hand-drive configuration for the U.K. market.

Inspection shows chassis number 17967 with engine number 00107 and gearbox number 487. Documentation indicates the 1974 365 GT4 BB rolled out of the assembly line in Rosso Chiaro with a Pelle Blu interior. In addition to its Ferrari Classiche certification, the sale includes the “Red Book.”

After a few ownership changes in its early years, the exterior receives an exterior makeover in Rosso Corsa, with door sills in Nero and a Crema cockpit. Throughout its lifetime, major maintenance and services were courtesy of marque specialist DK Engineering.

The most recent one was in June 2022, which means this 1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB is ready to drive and enjoy. RM Sotheby’s notes the odometer reading is currently at 39,139 miles. The lucky winner of the auction is sure to be all smiles with this beauty in his/her hands.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s