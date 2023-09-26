Bonhams Cars recently gave Porsche fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of motorsports history. If you’re closely monitoring the automotive auction scene, rare offerings like this 1973 Martini Racing Works Carrera RSR can hit the block. Models like it are highly sought after by collectors and those that actually saw action on the tracks will be quickly spoken for.

It was tagged as lot number 251P at the Goodwood Revival Collector’s Motor Cars and Automobilia held at Chichester, Goodwood on September 9, 2023. As expected, the unit was sold for an undisclosed amount, but surely beyond the original asking price if hardcore motoring enthusiasts were involved.

The team assigned it the nickname “R7” and it’s one remarkable machine. This 1973 Martini Racing Works Carrera RSR competed in the 1973 24 Hours of Le Mans and managed to secure a fourth-place overall finish. It was going up against some of the best teams at the time.

Co-driven by Gijs van Lennep and Herbie Müller, it was surpassed by two Matra-Simca MS670B prototypes and a Ferrari 312PB-73. The example on hand during the auction bore chassis number 9113 600686 and engine number 6930047. Bonhams Cars also shared more about its change of ownership throughout the years.

According to reports, many thought this 1973 Martini Racing Works Carrera RSR was disassembled for parts or destroyed in an unfortunate crash. However, insiders revealed that it was exported from Mexico to Italy and was a prized addition to a collector’s catalog of classics for 30 years.

In 2009, a restoration was performed on the vehicle which saw the return of its iconic racing livery. The familiar silver coat overlayed with hues of blue, black, and red shows the roundels with the number 46 on the doors and hood of the 1973 Martini Racing Works Carrera RSR. The owner before it was auctioned off was based in the United States.

