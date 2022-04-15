For rare classics, Bring A Trailer has been delivering unique old-school rides on a regular basis. Meanwhile, if you are after the more exotic kind of retro machines, RM Sotheby’s is another awesome source. Their latest offering is a 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS in a beautiful shade of burgundy that the factory calls Rosso Cordoba.

Aside from its pristine condition, there are a lot more reasons why this unit will be very desirable for collectors. Firstly, it is apparently one of only 50 to sport the striking colorway straight out of Ferrari’s factory in Scaglietti. Moreover, its specifications are for the U.S. market, and it comes with power windows and air conditioning.

Ownership history notes that after its initial delivery in California, the Dino 246 GTS in question made its way back to Europe in the mid-’90s. Eventually, the roadster came into the possession of renowned French model and actress Laetitia Casta. It was with her from 2006 to 2017 as the accompanying sworn statement indicates.

It was likely mostly sitting as a showpiece as the odometer is only showing 38,816 miles, says the auction house. This 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS underwent some mechanical and body reworks. RM Sotheby’s notes that the car comes with a photo album documenting the processes.

They’re also calling the 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS “Chairs and Flares” courtesy of its Daytona-style racing seats in Beige Conolly leather and wheel arches. The removable Targa top further enhances its nostalgic charm. Meanwhile, the 2.4-liter V6 engine was also polished and performance-tuned. The establishment is offering it without reserve at its upcoming Monaco Grimaldi Forum this May.

