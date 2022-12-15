Truth be told, it’s very unlikely for collectors to let go of their rare rides even for a sizeable sum. Owners often treasure these machines for sentimental reasons or for the fact that most are practically priceless mechanical masterpieces. However, this stunning 1973 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS can be yours for the right price.

The sale of this classic supercar from the Prancing Horse is currently hosted by Girardo & Co. The vehicle is apparently a barn find that surfaced after decades in storage. As far as the configuration goes, everything about this two-door Targa-top is original. We have a matching-numbers chassis, body, gearbox, and engine.

Out of the production floor, the 1973 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS was delivered to its first owner in Italy. Since then, it has only changed hands twice. Surprisingly, the odometer shows only 42,801 miles to suggest it was primarily a showpiece. An inspection shows chassis number 06354 and engine number 10944.

“Every now and then, we encounter cars which stop us in our tracks and render us speechless. This Dino is one such example,” writes Girardo & Co. The 1973 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS sports a Bianco Polo Park exterior and a Nero leather interior.

Accompanying the exotic two-seater are its leather tonneau cover, original jack with its leather pouch, hardtop with leather trims, spare wheel, logbook, owner’s manual, and spare parts catalog. Over the years, the 1973 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS shows an accumulation of dust but is otherwise still in outstanding condition.

It just needs comprehensive restoration to bring back its former glory for all to see and appreciate. Take note the 1973 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS is currently in Italy. The way we see it, this is one hell of an opportunity for automotive enthusiasts.

Images courtesy of Girardo & Co.