Aside from limited-edition releases and bespoke builds, motoring enthusiasts are also on the lookout for machines that actually saw action on the tracks. As always, Mecum Auctions is one the best sources for all things classic automotive. Their Indy 2023 event is about to kick off this weekend and among the lots slated to hit the stage, we have a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette.

This is no ordinary coupe as VIN 194379S722205 carries a major achievement under its belt. The race car is adorned with patriotic “Stars and Stripes” graphics visible on the hood and sides of the vehicle. Obviously, the paint job is your typical red, white, and blue, tagged with the number 49.

This is one of the builds supervised by the legendary John Greenwood. Hence, the 1969 Chevrolet Corvette on offer touts a wide-body configuration and prominently bears the BFGoodrich sponsorship livery. Also designated as the C3 or L88/ZL1 trim, it’s a platform engineered to dominate.

In 1973, it established the GT speed record on the Mulsanne straight at 215 mph. During its campaign, the racer competed in the biggest endurance races of the time. You name it, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Dayton 24 Hours, and 12 Hours of Sebring.

Powering it is a beastly 750-horsepower V8 mated to a four-speed manual gearbox. According to the auction house, the 1969 Chevrolet Corvette was originally planned to become a promotional show car. However, it stepped up the plate when race car number 50 was retired due to damages sustained.

Moreover, notable drivers who sat behind the wheel during its heyday were the likes of Dick Smothers, Bob Johnson, Don Yenko, and John Greenwood. The 1969 Chevrolet Corvette underwent a comprehensive restoration by New York-based Corvette Repair of Valley Stream.

Images courtesy of Mecum Auctions