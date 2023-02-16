Chevrolet’s Corvette C8 Stingray and upcoming E-Ray are drawing the most attention right now. Ever since the company’s announcement of the mid-engine sports car, there has been a surge of interest surrounding the marque. Driven Speed Shop, meanwhile, highlights the beauty of classic cars with its latest one-off. This is a 1969 Camaro they call the Fenix.

You all know by now that vintage rides like this silhouette from the Golden Bowtie are quite in demand among enthusiasts. However, unlike your typical garage project, this design is penned by Sean Smith. He is a renowned concept artist who specializes in American muscle machines like this 1969 Camaro.

Its menacing stance is highlighted by a stylish silver coat. Kandy Shop Creations deserves credit for the exterior finish. The body of the Fenix also flaunts a bespoke aero package. This includes the front lip, front splitter, grille, and trunk spoiler. Overall, the vehicle retains familiar details but aesthetically benefits from the revamp.

From a performance perspective, the Fenix starts off with a Fast Track chassis from Roadster Shop. To ensure top-notch comfort and handling, the 1969 Camaro also gets a Fast Track suspension system up front and RS SV by Fox coilovers. Rumbling under the hood is a 7.0-liter Wegner Motorsports LS7 supercharged V8.

Driven Speed Shop pairs it with a six-speed RPM Transmissions Tremec T56 gearbox. The total output number should hit around 1,180 horsepower, which puts it squarely above but still within hypercar levels. The front axle holds a pair of 18” x 9” and 19” x 12” for the rear set of rims from HRE Performance. Finally, these are shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rubber.

Images courtesy of Driven Speed Shop/Sean Smith Design