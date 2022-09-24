If you missed out on the awesome rides that hit the auction block at the Monterey Car Week 2022, there’s more on the way. We know for a fact that most shops are gearing up for next month and Mecum Auctions is one to watch out for. Moreover, to give you a taste of what’s to come, here’s a striking 1965 Chevrolet Corvette.

Vintage American sports cars that are in outstanding cosmetic and running condition are rare. Machines of their caliber must be thoroughly enjoyed which explains why many that end up for sale needs some restoration work or more. Still, there are owners who take care of that beforehand — as this convertible finished in a coat of Nassau Blue.

Not only is this 1965 Chevrolet Corvette a sexy stunner, but she’s also a “three-time NCRS Top Flight winner.” Mecum Auctions notes that the scoring sheets are part of the package. This should please discerning bidders who prefer to have all documentation intact.

This underwent a comprehensive frame-off restoration package, which explains why it looks fresh from the assembly line. An inspection shows the vehicle retains the original L78 V8 mill and four-speed manual gearbox. The listing notes it is 1 of only 2,157 Corvettes with the 425-horsepower L78 engine in 1965.

It comes with a removable hardtop and tinted glass. The white upholstery of its cockpit adds a stylish contrast to its base hue. The sleek aerodynamic silhouette of its body oozes with classy nostalgic charisma. As much as you would want to push this 1965 Chevrolet Corvette to its limit, it’s better to preserve it as an automotive showpiece.

Images courtesy of Mecum Auctions