Let’s start the year right with some awesome automotive auctions. There’s more than enough time for everyone to prepare as RM Sotheby’s gears up for its Paris event slated to begin on February 1, 2023. Interested parties might want to keep an eye out for a bare-metal 1964 Porsche 904 GTS. It would make a wonderful addition to any collection.

The group shares interesting details about this race car to hype it up before the big sale. This track-ready model is the German marque’s follow-up to the legendary 718. Many who closely followed the racing team’s exploits also know it as the Carrera GTS. Porsche reportedly built only 108 examples in addition to two prototypes.

Contributing to its appeal apart from the sexy silhouette are the victories under its belt throughout its inaugural season. Chassis number 904-036 but details about the engine and gearbox are not yet available. RM Sotheby’s is yet to confirm if all are matching which is exactly what car buffs are after in vintage vehicles like this.

As far as specifications go, the 1964 Porsche 904 GTS touts a quad-cam, air-cooled, flat-four mill rated at 260 horsepower. The mid-mounted configuration is mated to a five-speed gearbox alongside Weber Brevettato EW carburetors with a central-exit exhaust system. Its motorsports lineage is both aesthetically and mechanically intact.

The exterior shows white roundels sans any numbers on the hood and doors. Meanwhile, the cockpit is as sparse as it can be to save weight. Bucket seats with Schroth Racing and Williams multi-point harnesses securely anchor you in. There’s a chrome shift knob, a steering wheel with an Alcantara wrap, and a fire extinguisher as well. The 1964 Porsche 904 GTS should fetch about $2 million or more.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s