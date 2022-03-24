Modern logistics services can practically ship anything for the right price. However, as long as you’re not in a rush, transporting cargo by land remains the most cost-effective and practical method. Thus, automotive enthusiasts who want to keep their favorite ride’s mileage down should consider this 1963 Gillig Model 590. It boasts a customization package sure to please Porsche fans.

A few days ago, we praised Bring A Trailer for its steady supply of classic cars up for auction. In fact, the most recent vintage machine that went under the hammer was a Raven Black 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR. This enclosed hauler is one of the more interesting vehicles we’ve seen them offer so far.

Just like how motorsports teams back in the day moved their race cars, this 1963 Gillig Model 590 will do the same. It packs a rebuilt 7.0-liter Detroit Diesel 6-71 turbodiesel inline-six mated to an Allison automatic gearbox. The instrument panel shows a top speed of 85 mph and 3,500 RPM on the tachometer.

The exterior features a two-tone coat of red and gray with Porsche branding and stripes in white. There’s also the German marque’s emblem visible on the front close to the roofline, sides, and rear swing-out doors. The 1963 Gillig Model 590 sits on a set of custom aluminum Budd rims and packs Cummins Onan diesel generators.

Aluminum folding rear ramps facilitate the entry and exit of vehicles into its huge cargo bay. The interior is lined with Formica wall panels and black walnut flooring with tie-downs. The Porsche emblem is once more visible on the inner surface of the rear doors and on the three-spoke steering wheel’s center cap. As of this writing, the 1963 Gillig Model 590 has been sold for $340,000.

Images courtesy of Bring A Trailer