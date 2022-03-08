Out of respect for the original design and engineering, restoration specialists are usually careful when it comes to tweaks. These seasoned experts of their craft attempt to salvage everything that remains functional. Furthermore, they also make it a point to preserve the aesthetics. However, Duncan Hamilton ROFGO is offering this one-of-a-kind restomod – the 1961 Ferrari 250 TR GT.

Even hardcore fans of the Prancing Horse will find this bespoke build hard to believe. This custom ride will not match the platform indicated from the Italian carmaker’s stable. The answer is right under our noses all along. According to the seller, the 1961 Ferrari 250 TR GT is a combination of two models.

For 10 years, Neil Twyman has been painstakingly bringing this odd yet fascinating project to life. After taking apart a 1961 Ferrari 250 GTE, he was integrating multiple parts and elements from a 250 Testarossa. Technically, what we’re looking at here is the best of both platforms that belong in a museum or a collector’s garage.

Of course, you’ll also want to drive it around just to show off its sleek silhouette. The 1961 Ferrari 250 TR GT is packing a 240-horsepower 3.0-liter 60-degree V12. It’s mated to a gated, four-speed manual transmission. The powertrain has also made its way to the back for a mid-mounted configuration.

It won’t be easy to convince people that this was once a 1961 Ferrari 250 GTE. Neil Twyman really put in a lot of effort to imbue this classic with an entirely new layout. Duncan Hamilton ROFGO won’t have it in their hands for long as enthusiasts will soon line up to claim it for their own.

Images courtesy of Duncan Hamilton ROFGO