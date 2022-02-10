For our readers lurking around for rare automotive purchases, you know we love to help out. Although some gems occasionally end up on various aftermarket platforms, collectors prefer to regularly check the automotive auction scene. An establishment that never fails to produce rare finds is RM Sotheby’s. What they currently have on offer is a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster.

The exterior may look divine, but the interior has definitely seen better days. So, what makes this classic machine so special you ask? Apart from its iconic silhouette, this 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster was once in the hands of the legendary Juan Manuel “El Maestro” Fangio.

Enthusiasts will tell you this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a motorsport icon’s personal ride. According to the listing from RM Sotheby’s, the vehicle was a retirement gift from Mercedes-Benz in 1958. Those close to the late race car driver claim it is one of his favorites.

He frequently used it in ambassadorial duties for the German marque and tours which saw it notch a little over 43,000 miles on the odometer. This is the same 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster on display at the Juan Manuel Fangio Museum since 1986. It comes in a factory-correct Metallic Light Blue with a Cream leather interior.

Moreover, it retains all original parts. The chassis, body, gearbox, hardtop, hood frame, differential, and engine have matching numbers. Except for the upholstery, everything about it appears to be in remarkable condition. RM Sotheby’s is holding the auction for the 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster from February 28 to March 4. Even if it was in a sorry state, there are folks who would still place their bids.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s