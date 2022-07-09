Motoring enthusiasts have something big to look forward to when RM Sotheby’s holds its Monterey 2022 auction. Fans of the Prancing Horse shouldn’t miss out because there are several outstanding lots to consider. The latest one announced is a 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC Spider. It is presented in a red-over-black body and boasts several achievements in motorsports.

RM Sotheby’s reveals that this 500 TRC is the 18th of 19 examples in existence. The fact that it features a matching chassis number and engine number, makes it even more desirable for collectors. Furthermore, this Testa Rossa is still what many hail as one of the most striking creations of the Italian marque.

The Ferrari 500 TR first saw action at the Senegal Grand Prix under the Ecurie Francorchamps. The units that followed received upgraded 2.5-liter engines and coachwork by Scaglietti. RM Sotheby’s notes that by 1957, it was required to comply with the FIA’s new regulations – particularly Appendix C.

Thus, it receives the designation 500 TRC and more. The adjustments include a lower ride height by three inches, an engine-mounted four-speed gearbox, a lighter flywheel, and a live rear axle among others. Its 131C engine draws air via two Weber 40 DCOA/3 carburetors.

Output is around 190 horsepower with a top speed of 153 mph. This 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC Spider track record shows 12 overall and class victories, approximately 30 starts, 18 podium finishes, and more.

It is eligible to participate in exclusive events including the Le Mans Classic and Mille Miglia Storica. RM Sotheby’s also points out that this 500 TRC is from the Oscar Davis Collection. They estimate it will reach bids between $8 to $10 million USD or even more.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s