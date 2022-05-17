Just like we pointed out before, Bring A Trailer never ceases to surprise when it comes to old-school American rides. We were a bit late, but this 1955 Chevrolet 3200 truck deserves everyone’s appreciation. Hopefully, it will encourage folks to regularly check out the auction house’s lots every now and then.

Whoever managed to snag this pickup when it went under the hammer has a beauty in their hands. The restomod with chassis number M255K025488 eventually sold for $76,500 last week. To give you guys an overview of what is under the ivory over white exterior, let’s begin with the powertrain.

The 1955 Chevrolet 3200 boasts a 5.7-liter GM Performance V8 with Holley Sniper EFI. This is mated to a 700R4 four-speed automatic gearbox. The output should be approximately around 330 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. There’s a dual-exhaust setup that comes with Magnaflow mufflers.

Bring A Trailer likewise notes that its Napco 4×4 setup powers all four wheels via a dual-range transfer case. Speaking of which, this 1955 Chevrolet 3200 is outfitted with 16” Vintique rims shod in 305/70 BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A rubber. It recently received some modifications such as the soft ride springs and a lift kit.

We like how the exterior looks thanks to the windshield visor, stepside bed, wooden bed lining, chrome bumpers, and other vintage elements. As for the cabin, you have brown and white vinyl upholstery with houndstooth cloth inserts on the bench seats.

So far, the colorway really enhances its classic appeal. It’s great that the modern upgrades are understated enough so that it maintains the old-fashioned appeal. Always keep an eye on Bring A Trailer. Maybe something similar to this 1955 Chevrolet 3200 will be on their list in the future.

Images courtesy of Bring A Trailer