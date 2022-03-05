As hammers drop in auctions the world over, it’s hard to keep track of some of the more fascinating lots that occasionally come up. Take for example the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak design concept by Gérald Genta which the watchmaker bought from Sotheby’s for about $611,500. For something on the automotive side of things, we have this 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe.

Hosting the sale is Gooding & Company. The model itself is very rare let alone even more desirable courtesy of the coachwork by Figoni et Falaschi. This French masterpiece of motoring is the embodiment of jaw-dropping aerodynamics during its time. Perhaps, we daresay it can even rival the beauty of the original Tatra 77.

The classic car auction house is featuring the ride at the Omni Amelia Island Resort in Florida. The 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe is a competition-ready model. Its numbers on the spec sheet may not be as impressive in contrast to modern machines, but it was remarkable back in the day.

Under the hood is a 140-horsepower 4.0-liter inline-six with overhead valves and Zenith-Stromberg carburetors. Talbot-Lago then pairs it with a Wilson pre-selector gearbox. This manual transmission was unique as it allowed drivers to pick the next gear ahead and shift to it when they step on the clutch pedal.

It sits on an independent front suspension and leaf springs for the live rear axle. Given its age, the 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe, still uses drum brakes. There was some restoration done on this unit, but the condition it is in right now is outstanding. It would make another fine addition to somebody’s vintage car collection.

Images courtesy of Gooding & Company